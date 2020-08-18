LAUGHLIN — Sunday is the last day that the Laughlin Aquatic Center will be open for 2020.
COVID-19 wrecked the summer for everybody. But one group of innocents got really shortchanged. They are the children of Laughlin.
In a normal summer, the Laughlin Aquatic Center is where you can find many Laughlin kids on any given day, cooling off in the massive state of the art swimming pool across the street from South Pointe market down on the south end of Laughlin right beside the Clark County Fire Department station.
That is during any normal summer. Summer 2020 has been the antithesis of “normal” in every way imaginable.
The Aquatic Center was opened late this summer due to a lack of staff who were not brought back on in normal fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the governor allowed swimming pools to reopen, it was well into summertime already, and that made finding lifeguards who were licensed and also certified in COVID training (virtually none of them) even more difficult and time consuming. They all had to get COVID certified before they could report for work and before the Aquatic Center could open.
This condensed the summer time at the Aquatic Center greatly. This year, the center didn’t open up until July Fourth weekend, two weeks after summertime had officially started back on June 21.
By the time Clark County had found enough lifeguards that were fully trained a good deal of the summer time was already gone.
And in the interim weeks, the center had limited hours of operation that were not as inclusive as normal. Basically, Monday’s Saturdays and Sundays were the days open and that was with limited access by appointment only. Kids had to make a reservation to get into the pool and then they could only swim for two hours before they had to rotate back out and allow other kids the same amount of time. So two sets of kids got two hours each in the swimming pool that is for all of Laughlin to enjoy. Pitiful and yet still a bright spot for most kids.
Last week The laughlin Nevada Times stopped by the center to see how things were going this year, and what we found is that a very condensed summer had gotten even more condensed. This coming weekend is the final weekend the Laughlin Aquatic Center will be open to the public for 2020. After this Sunday it won’t be until next summer before the kids of Laughlin can take a dip in a swimming pool that was just renovated during the COVID crisis with a brand new paint job and many other upgrades, seemingly all for naught.
Last Monday found a plethora of kids of all ages and sizes splashing about and having fun coming down the massive slide that goes from high atop the diving board down into the water below.
The lifeguards — all of whom were borrowed from Las Vegas — were on hand to make sure everybody remained safe and socially distanced as well as having masks on when appropriate all seemed to be having some fun as well albeit having to drive down from Vegas to work in Laughlin.
Perhaps they too will get a day of fun in the water before the whole place is shuttered again for another year.
Just another COVID-19 victim like us all.
Be sure and call in advance to make a reservation for this weekend and get in one more swim before it’s all over for another year. For reservations, call 702-299-9955.
