LAUGHLIN — Mountain View Park was the site of Laughlin’s National Night Out, conducted Oct. 1 by the area’s first responders.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was there in full force, led by Lt. Jeff Hewes, commander of the Laughlin substation.
The Laughlin event boasted a plethora of first responders and other public safety officials from LVMPD, the Laughlin stations of the Clark County Fire Department, the Laughlin constable’s office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Park Rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife, plus LVMPD volunteers, all to meet the public, answer questions and celebrate the occasion in grand fashion.
Volunteers from the Colorado River Food Bank were also on hand doling out tasty hot dogs, chips and sodas to all, with Sandy West performing condiment duty and the rest along with LVMPD volunteers working hard at the event to see that all were fed.
There were two bounce houses for the kids out on the tennis courts and Nerf bows and arrows with targets for safe archery. A group of teens played a 2-on-2 basketball game on the open courts during the event as well.
NV Energy had two of its cranes set up in the park at full extension on display, and all the various law enforcement organizations on hand had their car and truck units on display with Nevada Wildlife bringing one of its boats on a trailer to display.
Laughlin Constable Jordan Ross made an appearance from his never ending duties in the township, as did Bob Bilbray, Roger Reimer, Stephanie Bethards and many more Laughlin civic leaders and volunteers to the community. Everyone had a great time for a couple hours in the park, celebrating all those who work hard to keep law and order in Laughlin.
(0) comments
