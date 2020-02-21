Laughlin Nevada Times
LAUIGHLIN — Assessor Briana Johnson will explain the latest current figures of Clark County’s property tax system – including caps on increases — as it affects Laughlin businesses and residences during an upcoming Laughlin Leadership Forum coming March 26, sponsored by the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation.
This will include the 3% and 8% caps imposed by the Legislature. It will include exemptions for surviving spouses, veterans and blind persons.
Her PowerPoint program will show the county-wide and local Laughlin figures for property and improvements in both the residential category and the Casino Drive resorts, plus overall county-wide numbers. The charts and graphs will go back to the 2005-2006 fiscal year.
The public is invited to the free presentation at 5 p.m. Nevada time March 26, at the Spirit Mountain Activity Center in Mountain View Park on the Needles Highway.
“Our vision statement is to be the most technologically advanced, user-friendly, Assessor’s Office in the country,” Johnson said on the Clark County website page (clarkcountynv.gov/assessor).
She will cover all the duties of the elected office — “What the assessor does, and doesn’t do,” she said.
Johnson was elected on Nov. 6, 2018. Prior to that she was the chief assistant to Michele Shafe. Johnson has served the public for more than 20 years in the assessor’s office. She started in 1995 and held various positions in the appraisal division, including manager of property appraisal, prior to being promoted to assistant director of assessment services in 2016. She is a Clark County native who graduated from high school in the Vegas Valley and earned her degree at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.