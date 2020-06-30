LAUGHLIN — After many years of trying, the Laughlin Regional Government Center has its own ATM.
The center, which houses Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Laughlin substation, the Laughlin Justice Court, Town Hall and Town Manager Brian Paulson’s office received a Clark County Credit Union ATM.
In a ribbon cutting ceremony held on June 17 in the lobby of that building, Paulson performed the official cutting of the ribbon while members of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board, Chairperson Gina Mackay and Jim Maniaci, were in attendance along with Laughlin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo. Chamber staff also were on hand to make the ceremony happen and to provide refreshments.
Staff members from the Laughlin Justice Court came out of their offices to be a part of the dedication ceremony as they are all members of the Clark County Credit Union and were pleased to have an ATM from their own financial institution available to them here in laughlin.
After the technician who did the installation had completed that task, he got the unit online and prepped it for actual usage just prior to the ribbon cutting. Afterward, Mackay was the first person to use the new machine which could win a lucky person $100. She was followed by Mazzeo and some of the court staffers, none of whom drew the lucky receipt for the prize money.
Credit union members now can utilize the machine for withdrawals, deposits, transfers, account balances, etc. just as at most bank ATMs. Non-members can withdrawal cash from the machine as well however there is a $2 fee.
One of the main things this new ATM will provide is readily available cash for court costs and other court-related needs.
