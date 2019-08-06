CARSON CITY — With Aug. 11 almost here, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, will serve as a natural reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
Every few minutes, an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first calling 811.
When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to USA North, Nevada’s 811 call center. USA North notifies the appropriate utility companies of the homeowner’s or contractor’s intent to dig. Professional locators are sent to the requested dig site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, paint or both.
Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, fines, and inconvenient outages. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants a call to 811.
“On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to call 811 before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line,” said Neil Pascual, PUCN Senior Gas Pipeline Engineer. “It really is the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area.”
The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.
For more information about safe digging procedures, visit www.call811.com, www.usanorth811.org or www.puc.nv.gov.
The Nevada Regional Common Ground Alliance is partnering with Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson to celebrate 811 Day. The first 811 people using a special 811 Day code, available on the park’s website, to purchase tickets online will pay $8.11 for park entry on Aug. 11. The $8.11 tickets will be available online only through Cowabunga Bay (www.cowabungabayvegas.com).
Individuals showing proof of purchase of $8.11 tickets at the NRCGA booth at the park that day receive a free gift.
