LAUGHLIN — The Avi Resort Casino reopened Monday morning.
The casino reopened its doors for the second time this year after the initial shutdown back in March. The casino was the last to reopen on June 10 under Phase Two of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s four-phase plan and also the first to shut back down June 29 due to employees’ testing positive for the novel coronavirus soon after that reopening.
Monday’s announcement came with the list of precautions that Avi will be undertaking in hopes of staying open this time for good.
“The reopening will include new hours of operations with added health and safety protocols including
property-wide deep cleaning to enhance the current sanitizing procedures performed throughout the day,” said a news release from the Avi.
The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily; the casino will be closed for deep cleaning from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily. Feathers Cafe will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Subway will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Safety measures at the Avi will include mandatory face coverings for all team members as well as all guests. We are following the state of Nevada’s new guidelines of no bar service. Accordingly, bar service will be temporarily closed at Arroweed Lounge, Whispers, and Roadrunner. Complimentary bar services will still be available to all guests actively gaming.
Avi Resort and Casino will continue reviewing safety measures and protocols and implement best practices to protect the safety and health of the community and the Avi family. The entire Avi Resort & Casino team appreciates your patience and loyalty during these challenging times.
