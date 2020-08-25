LAUGHLIN — Laughlin schools carried out their 2020-2021 Backpack Buddies program last Wednesday, where returning students in need were given new backpacks filled with essentials for the school year. Legacy Connection hosted the event in league with BHHS Legacy Foundation and Laughlin schools, as they have for many years now.
Starting at 9 a.m., the parking lot at Bennett Elementary was packed with Clark County School District personnel, Las Vegas Metro PD, Metro Volunteer Program, and a plethora of Legacy Connection volunteers, school staff and other volunteers all out to get the children of Laughlin ready to take on another school year with all the proper tools.
Laughlin High teacher Summer Sattler coordinated the event for the Laughlin schools while Legacy Connection provided the goods and several volunteers, as well as the backpacks and all the stuffings inside. Backpacks contained clothes, shoes, socks, and other accessories needed for students to start the year out right. LVMPD provided security, as well as personnel to help distribute those goods to students who rolled through the parking lot in their cars.
There were four stands for the children to collect at. The first was LVMPD’s stand where backpacks were handed out by LVMPD officers and LVMPD MVP volunteers. Lt. Jeff Hewes was on hand to oversee the day’s activities. The second was for T-shirts for the coming year for all the levels of students from elementary up to high school. Another booth was set up for students to collect their yearly pictures while they were there for the backpacks, and another had the Laughlin yearbooks available for pickup by the students that came by.
BHHS Legacy Foundation and Legacy Connection have been doing this event for many years, and this year is the 20th anniversary of BHHS Legacy, which started its charitable work back in 2000.
According to the website tristatebackpackbuddies.com, Legacy Connection presents the BHHS Legacy Foundation Backpack Buddies 2020 “Dress Kids for Success” Event for eligible students in Laughlin, Needles, Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, and Topock, as well as Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Desert Star Academy.
These events provide backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene items including washable cloth masks, and uniform t-shirts or polo shirts to eligible students. Eligibility is based on household income and factors like participation in programs like SNAP and other such programs for needy families.
The Laughlin event lasted until about 11 a.m. when the last of the students came through to pick up their supplies for the school year about to get underway in Laughin and already underway across the Tri-State region.
