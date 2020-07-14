CARSON CITY — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued another emergency declaration Saturday in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Nevada.
The governor’s office released a memo explaining what is entailed in the directive which states:
“Nevada is currently holding in Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery plan, allowing our medical, public health emergency response professionals to evaluate and analyze new trends that have shown a continuous upward trend of new daily cases and an upward trend in our confirmed and suspected hospitalizations for COVID-19. Local health experts and federal partners have advised that if Nevada does not take swift policy action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state, we will likely soon be in a precarious condition where hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.
“In the interest of public health and safety and to slow the spread of COVID-19, certain businesses (bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries and wineries that don’t serve food) that are located in Nevada counties that have an elevated disease transmission risk as described below must close to the public effective 11:59 p.m. on July 10. Additionally, in counties with elevated disease transmission risks, bar tops and bar areas within restaurants and food establishments must also close.”
Counties identified as having elevated disease transmission risks include Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lyon, Nye and Washoe.
Counties were identified by following elevated disease transmission criteria as developed by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Counties that meet two of the three criteria are considered an elevated transmission list county, and will be subject to the restrictions outlined in Directive 027 and below.
• Average number of tests per day: This is the average number of cases resulted during the previous week in a county, divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties. Counties that average fewer than 150 tests per day will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.
• Case rate: This is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive and reported over a two-week period divided by the number of people living in the county. This number is then multiplied by 100,000 to control for varying populations in counties. Counties with a case rate higher than 100 will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.
• Test positivity: This is the total number of cases diagnosed as positive averaged over a seven-day period, with a seven-day lag, divided by the number of people living in the county. Counties that have a case rate higher than 25 and a test positivity rate higher than 7% will meet this elevated disease transmission risk criteria.
County level data prepared by DHHS will be updated on a regular basis to help track the progress. Counties will be reevaluated no earlier than two weeks and must show positive trends toward meeting at least two of three criteria to be allowed to reopen. In addition to meeting the criteria, counties also must submit a reopening plan that includes mitigation initiatives and compliance plans to the Department of Health and Human Services for approval to reopen.
The first seven counties will be reevaluated on Friday, July 24.
Additional counties who are deemed an Elevated Transmission Risk County may be added to this list based on the criteria at any time, and will be reevaluated on their own two-week schedule.
What are the restrictions for bars in “Elevated Transmission Risk” Counties? Bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries, and wineries that don’t serve food are closed to the public but may offer curbside pickup or home delivery where allowed by local authorities. Customers cannot congregate while waiting for curbside pickup.
Restaurants and food establishments, and bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries licensed to serve food in a restaurant-type setting, including those in a restricted or nonrestricted gaming establishment, must close bar tops and bar areas to customers, but bar beverages may be served at tables outside of the bar area for onsite consumption. Customers must only be served via table services and may not order from a bar top area.
