LAUGHLIN — A Locals Luau took place at the Laughlin Library last week for all those who brave the summer heat.
The event was free of charge and all ages were welcomed. Crafts, snacks, games, and the Hawaiian spirit filled the library room. Adults were able to paint glasses while the youth made coconut tree bookmarks and played games.
Chandra Jackson, the library’s department head, came up with the idea to do something fun out of the heat.
“Normally in the summer, it’s 120 degrees out,” Jackson said. “So, we wanted to do something where we can cool down.”
Last week, the average high temperature in Laughlin was around 114 degrees according to weather.com.
Library Branch Manager Tanya Brown-Wirth said she enjoys seeing these types of programs take place at the library.
“We definitely are invested in doing things for the community that are about being social,” she said. “Things people can drop in and out of.”
Brown-Wirth said she expected anywhere from 75 to 100 people to come through the luau.
Diane Trydnte was one of those people.
Trydnte, who lives in Needles, visited the library for her first time and was invited to the luau by her sister, Janet Kenyon.
“This is a really nice place,” Tydnte said. “My sister said they have all kinds of events here. So, maybe I’ll come again if she invites me back.”
Kenyon said she visits the library about twice a week. She learned about the luau from a flier.
“I’m just happy to be here, it’s fun,” she said while panting her name on a glass cup.
Mary Latsko’s granddaughter, Lily, wasn’t going to allow her to miss the luau.
“She knew that today was Wednesday I couldn’t believe it,” Latsko said. “She was so excited, she was counting down the days before the party.”
Latsko has been a long-time community member in Laughlin and has seen the library’s current location open.
The only difference is now she is taking her grandchildren to the library instead of her own.
To stay up to date on library events, visit the Facebook page for the Laughlin Library, or stop in for a calendar.
