LAUGHLIN — The annual Bids for Kids charity auction, to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, will be held Friday night at the Aquarius Resort & Casino in Laughlin.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Nevada time.
Tickets are $40 each and include dinner and dessert. VIP packages are available.
Auction items will include entertainment, travel, food, art, automotive, sports memorabilia and other items.
For more information, call 928-763-1411 or go to www.clubriver.org.
Proceeds from the event go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River, which operates facilities in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Laughlin and conducts programs for youths throughout the Tri-state.
