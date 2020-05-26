LAUGHLIN — The Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area in Laughlin is open for daytime use only for the time being.
Visitors can use the park between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with all visitors having to be out of the park by 5 p.m.
The park reopened almost two weeks ago to little fanfare but has seen a steady increase in visitors over that time, according to park personnel.
The state recreation area was shut down in March when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shuttered all of the state’s parks and recreation areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s Phase One reopening, which started six days earlier than planned on May 9, included most of the state’s parks and recreation areas within guidelines laid out in advance.
Visitors must adhere to strict rules in place for the recreation area including restrictions aimed at reducing the risk of fire.
No charcoal grills.
No large propane grills (though portable propane grills are OK).
No smoking. Visitors may smoke only inside their vehicles.
No glass containers allowed in the park’s day use/beach area.
No littering. Visitors are responsible for their trash. Trash cans and dumpsters are provided in the park. All visitors are urged to remove all trash from their areas.
Do not move rocks onto the beach area as it is a hazard to watercraft.
No reserving ramadas. One ramada per group.
All pets must be on a leash not to exceed 6 feet in length.
No operating watercraft at high speeds along the beach/shoreline, and no-wake zone 35 yards from beach.
No trailer parking in the north parking lot, with loading and unloading only in designated areas.
Entrance fees do not include watercraft rentals which are an additional $10 launch fee.
Park personnel ask that all visitors maintain a 6-foot social distancing space between themselves and other visitors and groups of 10 or more will be asked to disperse and may be asked to leave or be cited for violations.
They also ask that all visitors begin their cleanup at 4:30 p.m. to be out of the park by 5 p.m. closing time.
“We ask that you please follow these rules, regulations and fire restrictions so that everyone has a safe, fun, and enjoyable time,” stated the new rules flyer that all visitors receive when checking in to the area.
Park personnel said that at some time in the future, which has yet to be determined by the governor’s office, hours of operation will expand and in time return to normal. For now, the new rules are in place and will be enforced at one of Laughlin’s most popular attractions.
