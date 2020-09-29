LAUGHLIN — Bob and Ashlynn Bilbray of Bilbray Industries are big advocates of Laughlin, no one would dispute that. They are known for often paying it forward, as they say, by making philanthropic investments into Laughlin Township for the betterment of all. On Monday morning they did it again.
The two stopped by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin to drop off a donation to aid the finishing of the soon to be completed Garces Center Parish Hall, a 6,500-square-foot hall that will house an industrial kitchen, conference rooms, large storage rooms and a large meeting hall inside for performances and entertainment, overflow and special occasions.
Fr. Charlie Urnick accepted the donation on behalf of St. John’s, thanking the Bilbrays for their generous donation which he said is the single largest the church has received to date.
Bob Bilbray, president of Bilbray Industries, said, “The Bilbray family have been parishioners of the St. John the Baptist parish since its inception in 1992 and are pleased to provide this financial assistance to Father Charlie and the diocese as they bring this 6,500-square-foot Father Garce’s Religious Center including its meeting hall, conference rooms, offices and commercial kitchen to our Laughlin Community.
“We are all so very excited for the opening dedication.”
The building is expected to be completed between Halloween and Thanksgiving, and a grand opening will be forthcoming once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and an audience greater than 50 people are allowed as per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s plan which, at last count, was still stuck back in phase two after the second uptick in COVID cases popped up more than a month ago.
The church as well as the casinos in Laughlin are still seeking special case status in regard to the COVID-19 protocols based on the massively different numbers of COVID cases between Las Vegas and Laughlin which are night and day by comparison. Las Vegas remains a hotbed for COVID while Laughlin’s cases — recently at 61 — never came close to the volume of cases out of Vegas.
Currently, the church is remanded to a 50-person maximum, and Urnick said d that the church holds five masses a week with 50 people in each thus reaching a total of 250 people a week under the current COVID restrictions for houses of worship while the casinos, on the other hand, are allowed up to 50% capacity. Urnick said that the church building itself has a fire code capacity of nearly 500 which, if allowed the same rules as the gambling houses in Nevada have would allow for a congregation of up to 250 people, and the Garces Center would add even more and eventually allow for televised masses and other services to be broadcast between the two buildings.
Urnick said he was very pleased with how the center has come together as well as excited about the grand opening to come and hopes that the COVID situation in Nevada levels out so church officials can host a proper one with all the parishioners of the church in attendance. For now, construction continues on the final stages of the massive center that honors the first Catholic priest to come through Nevada as well as the first to read and write a European language in Nevada. There is a sign along Needles Highway that marks where Father Garces reportedly crossed the Colorado River and wrote what a fine place for a big church it would be looking back across the river into Arizona. Ironically enough today, there stands St. Margaret Mary — a huge Catholic church at Miracle Mile and Oatman Road in Bullhead City. Not the one that Garce’s had in mind though, joked Urnick, who said Garces really meant St. John, though he suggested a different name at the time.
Quite an improvement for the township, the new hall will allow for much more interaction between the church and Laughlin itself and that is also part of the plan, said Urnick, who has booked jugglers and other performers in the past and sees the new hall as room aplenty to do more special events once it is open to the public.
For anyone who wishes to donate to the Garces Center Parishioners Hall, or for information on mass and other church services, contact Urnick at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin at 702-298-0440.
