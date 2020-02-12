LAUGHLIN — There’s something about a night race that gets the blood pumping in a different way than a typical off-road race.
Maybe it’s the cool desert air that brings goosebumps to bare skin. Maybe it’s the rumble of dozens of engines revving in the pitch dark. Or maybe it’s the headlights that light up the horizon as racers fly into the finish line.
Whatever gets fans and racers excited about a night race, they can look forward to a good one on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Baja Designs UTV Night Race, part of Best In The Desert’s 2020 King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic.
The 17-mile loop of the King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic will be even more challenging in the dark as racers go head to head in a short-course race format. As the only true night race in Best In The Desert’s 2020 series, it is one of the most popular races of the season, especially for UTV fans and drivers.
This is the third time that Best In The Desert has hosted the Baja Designs UTV Night Race in their series and it gets better every year.
“Baja Designs is proud to partner with Best In The Desert for the third annual UTV Night Race. Racing at night adds a new challenge and is extremely exciting,” said Jessica Tiller of Baja Designs. “The first two years of the Baja Designs UTV Night Race were a huge success. So much so, that we may see a few other classes with night races this year.”
The Baja Designs UTV Night Race will take place in Laughlin, which comes with its own incentives. Located along the shores of the Colorado River, 90 miles south of Las Vegas, and just across the river from Bullhead City, Laughlin features the best of many worlds. Outdoor recreation abounds as the desert hills stretch into the distance, there are an abundance of gaming opportunities at the many casinos in Laughlin, not to mention the many fine restaurants and other amenities the town offers to hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
There won’t be a shortage of activities for visitors during the 2020 King Shocks Laughlin Desert Classic. Guests for the Desert Classic can stay near the racing action at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, the official host hotel of the event, which is offering rate incentives and a group code for those attending the Best In The Desert races.
Adding to the excitement of UTV racers competing under the lights, every paid-in-full UTV entry automatically will be entered into a drawing to win a brand new 2020 Ford Ranger courtesy of Alexander Ford to be raffled off on Friday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at Riverside Resort.
Entrants must be present to win. The winner will be responsible for all taxes, documents, title and registration fees, and any dealer-added accessories.
