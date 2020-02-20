LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced the temporary closure of certain public lands under its administration Saturday and Sunday to minimize the risk of potential collisions between racers and spectators for the 2020 Laughlin Desert Classic.
The temporary closure area includes State Route 163 to the north, T.32S. R66E sections 8 and 17 to the west, private and state land in T.32S. R.66E sections 20, 21, 22, and 23, and is bracketed by Bruce Woodbury Drive to the south and southwest, and Thomas Edison Drive to the east. The entire area as listed in the legal description is temporarily closed to all vehicles and personnel except law enforcement, emergency vehicles, event personnel, event participants and spectators. Access routes leading to the closed area are closed to vehicles. No vehicle stopping or parking in the closed area except for designated parking areas will be permitted. Event participants and spectators are required to remain within designated areas only.
Restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the temporary closure. Unless otherwise authorized, the following activities within the closure area are prohibited:
Camping;
Possession and/or consuming any alcoholic beverage unless the person has reached the age of 21;
Discharging or use of firearms, other weapons;
Possession/discharging of fireworks;
Allowing any pet or other animal in their care to be unrestrained at any time. Animals must be on a leash or other restraint no longer than three feet;
Operation of any vehicle, including All Terrain Vehicles, motorcycles, Utility Terrain Vehicles, golf carts, and any off-highway vehicle, that is not legally registered for street and highway operation, including operation of such a vehicle in spectator viewing areas;
Parking any vehicle in violation of posted restrictions, or in such a manner as to obstruct or impede normal or emergency traffic movement or the parking of other vehicles, create a safety hazard, or endanger any person, property, or feature. Vehicles so parked are subject to citation, removal, and impoundment at the owner’s expense;
Operating a vehicle through, around or beyond a restrictive sign, recognizable barricade, fence, or traffic control barrier or device;
Failing to maintain control of a vehicle to avoid danger to persons, property, or wildlife;
Operating a motor vehicle without due care or at a speed greater than 25 mph.
Signs and maps directing the public to designated spectator areas will be provided by the event sponsor.
The restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles and vehicles owned by the United States, the State of Nevada, or Clark County. Vehicles under permit for operation by event participants must follow the race permit stipulations.
