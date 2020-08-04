LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board met for a second time in July in a meeting with one agenda item. That item was whether or not the Nevada Made Marijuana store and its grow house on Bruce Woodbury Drive should be required to landscape its property.
Robert Black, NMM applicant and property owner, asked for a waiver of development standards. He provided information and a handout regarding the marijuana cultivation facility and why it was imperative not to have any plants outside the building.
He said the air-conditioner vents draw in the outside plant spores and contaminate the plants growing in the facility. This is problematic for the business. Black also said that at that same location, the road leading to the facility and parking area cannot be seen from the main road, and not accessed by the public so visually there would not be a reason to provide landscaping at that location.
LTAB Vice Chair Kathy Ochs asked Black if he would be amenable to placing landscaping and shade structure at the business site since at this time there is none. Black said he already has started landscaping at the retail business site and plans to continue with a shaded cover and weed removal.
LTAB Member James Maniaci inquired about future expansion, and the number of people employed. Black said they are expanding from eight grow rooms to 10, extra room for curing and a larger production area. The number of employees are 43 and after the expansion to about 50. Maniaci asked if there would be any expansion at the retail location and Black said no.
Maniaci voiced his concerns of not receiving additional information regarding the expansion and said it continues the credence that Laughlin does not get everything here.
Ochs suggested possibly putting decorative artwork at the grow house site such as what is on Casino Drive. Black reiterated that the location cannot be seen from the main roads.
Board Member Herm Walker’s concern was setting a precedent with future request for waiver of standards (for future cannabis stores and or grow facilities). Black disagreed, stating that this is why there is a board here and each application would be unique. That is to say, should another cannabis store open up which is in plain view of Casino Drive or anywhere which is readily seen by the Laughlin public, the board could impose the necessity for that new business to landscape or install artwork to offset potentially unsightly appearance of such businesses. But, Black said, that is not the case with the NMM grow facility which is set back off the roadway to such an extent that it cannot be seen from the street. Only the backside of the facility can be seen and it is set back from the street by a good distance, making it unnecessary for any landscaping or artwork.
Ochs motioned for denial for the waiver of development standards. That is to alleviate the need for Black and NMM to install landscaping at the grow facility. A vote was held among the members in attendance minus the still-missing Nile Smith and once again because of that missing tie-breaker vote the results were: 2-2. The vote was motioned again for approval of the waivers by Maniaci and was a 2-2 vote. Ochs and Walker opposed granting the waiver while Gina Mackey and Maniaci supported it.
