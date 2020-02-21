LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin Town Advisory Board named its Citizen of the Year at last week’s meeting.
The 2020 Citizen of the year for Laughlin is Robert Boerner, the former site coordinator for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Volunteers in Police Service, who has been serving Metro as a volunteer in Laughlin since 1999.
He is a retired Marine lieutenant colonel. Boerner recently passed his mantle of site coordinator on to another VIPS member, Chris “Lucy” Dueker. The entire VIPS roster appeared to be in attendance at the LTAB meeting to honor their longtime friend and co-volunteer on his big day of his recognition for all his efforts in making Laughlin a better place.
The LTAB presented Boerner a trophy and an official proclamation from that body which reads in part, “WHEREAS It is the policy and privilege of the county board of commissioners to recognize individuals and organizations who contribute to the betterment of our organization and to our community; and WHEREAS, the Laughlin Citizen of the Year award is presented annually in honor of the late Jim Edwards as an expression of gratitude and appreciation to a citizen and resident of Laughlin who has provided selfless time and efforts to assist local government in making Laughlin a better place to live; and WHEREAS, Robert Boerner is one such individual and a longtime Laughlin resident and lifetime member of the American Legion, and volunteer with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Volunteer Program, Laughlin Senior Center, Clark County Parks and Recreation, and Clark County Coroner Investigations, and who has contributed to the betterment of local government and the town of Laughlin in multiple ways; and WHEREAS, Robert’s passion for volunteerism began when he started Laughlin’s first citizen academy and volunteer program in 1999 ... and WHEREAS, as a leader in the community, Robert has instilled the importance of what it means to volunteer and to assist the underserved, the children and the residents of Laughlin. NOW THEREFORE LET IT BE RESOLVED, that it is the pleasure of the Board of County Commissioners of Clark County, Nevada, together with the Laughlin community to recognize and honor ROBERT BOERNER 2020 LAUGHLIN CITIZEN OF THE YEAR with gratitude and great appreciation for his shining example of service beyond the call of duty and exceptional dedication and immeasurable commitment to the citizens of Laughlin and Clark County.”
The presentation of the trophy and proclamation touched Boerner deeply.
“This is quite an honor. I love Laughlin,” he said, tearing up a bit as he spoke. “I’ve been coming up to this area since the mid-’70s, and my wife and I moved here permanently in 1997, and right from the beginning I looked for ways to volunteer. Volunteering has been a major part of my life, and it’s gone on quite a while, but I’ll tell you one of the main things is the Metropolitan Police Volunteer Program and that has been the mainstay for the past 20 years for my volunteering activity and I’m so thankful it’s a solid program. The important thing to me is people. Each person is an individual with their own story and needs to be listened to and appreciated by each other. The main thing about Laughlin is we need to have more interaction. Get out and meet your neighbors, find out what’s going on and take part in the activity. It’s a great place to live. It’s been quite and honor and I appreciate it, and I pledge to give my continued support to whatever community programs that are worthy of the citizens.”
He then broke off seeing his wife, Linda, in the audience and said “I thought you were going shopping” which elicited a burst of laughter from the entire audience, breaking the solemnness of the moment. He added “She is my life, also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.