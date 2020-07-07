LAS VEGAS — With an eye on mitigating any potential COVID-19 issues, Clark County School District Board of Trustees President Lola Brooks and Supt. Jesus Jara visited three CCSD schools with a certified industrial specialist, who inspected the air flow systems in the schools last week. They issued a statement on the inspections and their goals behind them and possible future inspections across the district.
“The certified industrial hygienist provided insight into ways to increase air quality in our classrooms and other potential steps we could consider to help keep students and staff safe,” said Brooks in a statement issued by the CCSD. “I look forward to the CCSD facilities department sharing this information with the board on Monday.”
Members of CCSD facilities and CCSD health services also attended the tour. Topics of the tour included current CCSD procedures for cleaning HVAC systems, proposed procedures to increase air purification and associated costs of additional air purification options and personal protection equipment. Classroom capacity was explored to gain a clearer picture of how students will best occupy classrooms going forward.
“Myself and members of our team are continuing to look at all possible avenues to address concerns of the public and the school board as we work to return to schools in August,” said Jara. “The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance as we look to provide options to our community while following the directives set forth by the governor and the Nevada Department of Education.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.