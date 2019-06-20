LAUGHLIN — Bruce Clark, one of the most familiar faces in the Tri-state, has died.
Clark, co-owner and general manager of KLBC TV2 of Laughlin, reportedly died after suffering a massive stroke while on a trip with friends.
“Bruce and his friends were on their annual boys ride when Bruce took ill,” said family friend Cindy Head on a posting on KLBC’s Facebook page. “This has been a very shocking and a difficult few days for (Clark’s wife) Lin and their close friends.”
Head asked the community to keep Clark’s family in their thoughts and prayers and for patience.
“Please allow us to get home and for Lin to think through her decisions,” Head’s post said. “She appreciates your love and love for Bruce, but please respect her adjusting to losing her husband of 38 years.
“We are all devastated and ask for your prayers for Bruce, Lin and their family.”
TV2 has been a fixture in the Tri-state for 30 years with Clark not only serving as general manager but also as long-time host of the popular “Morning Show.” He was involved in many community endeavors on both sides of the Colorado River.
“Our condolences are with Bruce’s family and his family at KLBC,” said News West Publishing General Manager Larry Kendrick. “This is a loss for the entire Tri-state.”
