WEDNESDAY 

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Triple Play (mind, body, soul): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time: 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Gale Science.

Suicide Prevention: noon

Safe Direction Firearms Training: 3 p,m.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Lego Club: 4 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Free $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays. 

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Science Stuff: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Movie Club: 3 p.m. Disney’s Lion King

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. 

Mah Jong: 10 a.m. -2 p.m. 

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Bridge: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5.

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Favorite Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time: 2 p.m.

Introduction to the Internet.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. 

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $6 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. 

Call 702-299-1510.

Senior Circle

Brown Bag Bunco: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Senior Circle building.

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Saturday Readers Book Club: 11 a.m.

Tech Time: 2 p.m. Introduction to the Internet.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Saturday stories: 3 p.m. 

For more information call 702-507-4060. 

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

SUNDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time: 

Health and Wellness Resource Center, 2 p.m. Home Improvement Resource Center, 3 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Teen Art Attack: 2 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.

Call 702-299-1510.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Craft Away: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time:  Genealogy, 11 a.m.

JobNow, 2 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m.  Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

Bocce Ball: 9-10:15 a.m.

Ladder Ball: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Bowling Club: 1-3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  weekdays except county holidays.

Senior Circle

Bon Appétit Pot Luck: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Senior Circle building. Theme is “Chuck wagon”

Chair Yoga: 1 – 2 p.m.

Senior Circle building.

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Social Arts: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time:  RB Digital, 11 a.m.

Kanopy, 2 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler time: 10:30 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: Noon.   Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. 

Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.