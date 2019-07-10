WEDNESDAY 

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Triple Play (mind, body, soul): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Library Luau: 2 p.m.

Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Color glassware

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Library Luau: 2 p.m.

Lego Club: 4 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Free $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays. 

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Science Stuff: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Stories in the stars: 11 a.m. Hamptead Stage Company 

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. 

Mah Jong: 10 a.m. -2 p.m. 

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Bridge: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5.

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Favorite Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Movie Matinee: 2 p.m. “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” rated R.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Craft Corner: 3 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. 

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $6 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. 

Call 702-299-1510.

Senior Circle

Brown Bag Bunco: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Senior Circle building.

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

SUNDAY

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Funday Sunday: 2 p.m. 

Variety of fun activities

For more information call 702-507-4064.

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.

Call 702-299-1510.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Craft Away: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Trivia Night: 5 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Fun to Play for Preschoolers: 10:30 a.m.

Music and movement.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m.  Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. 

Bocce Ball: 9-10:15 a.m.

Ladder Ball: 10:30 a.m.-noon

Bowling Club: 1-3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.  weekdays except county holidays.

Senior Circle

Movie Monday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Cost for movie, popcorn and soda, $6.50. Must show Senior Circle membership card.

Chair Yoga: 1-2 p.m. 

Senior Circle building.

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Social Arts: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Tech Time: 4 p.m.

Libby – ebook reading app.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler art activity: 10:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: Noon.   Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment. 

 Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. 

Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

