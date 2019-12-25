WEDNESDAY 

Boys & Girls Club

Closed Christmas

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library 

Closed Christmas.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Closed Christmas

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Thursday your way: 2:30–6 p.m.

Choice of clubs within the club.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.

Senior exercise: 10 a.m.

Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bridge: 12:30 a.m-3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. PST.

Cost: $5.

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.

Wii games, parachute play and board games.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. PST, $8 for 6 weeks.

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m. PST.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. PST.

Call 702-299-1510.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon PST.

Call 702-299-1510.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Manic Monday: 2:30–6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.

Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m. 

Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon

Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30–6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library 

Closed

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553. 

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST.

Senior exercise: 10 a.m.

Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

General Post meeting: 5 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

