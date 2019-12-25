WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Closed Christmas
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library
Closed Christmas.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Closed Christmas
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Thursday your way: 2:30–6 p.m.
Choice of clubs within the club.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. PST.
Cost: $5.
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.
Wii games, parachute play and board games.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. PST, $8 for 6 weeks.
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m. PST.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. PST.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon PST.
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Manic Monday: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library
Closed
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
General Post meeting: 5 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.