WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Triple Play (mind, body, soul): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adults
Tech Time:
Suicide Prevention: noon.
Social media, 2 p.m.
Safe Direction Firearms Training: 3 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Science Stuff: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library — Adults
Drop-in crafts: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5.
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Favorite Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adults
Movie matinee: 2 p.m. “The Best of Enemies,” rated PG-13.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library - Children
Craft corner, 3 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $6 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Saturday Readers Book Club: 11 a.m.
Tech Time: 2 p.m. Creative Bug.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
SUNDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Tech Time:
National Geographic Kids, 2 p.m. World Book oline, 3 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Craft Away: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adults
Tech Time: Library Website 101, 11 a.m.
Creative Bug, 2 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library - Children
Sparks of Science, 4 p.m.
Kinetic sand.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game.
All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m. to noon.
Bowling Club: 1-3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
Senior Circle
Monday Movie: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cost for movie, popcorn and soda is $6.50. Must show Senior Circle club membership.
Chair Yoga: 1-2 p.m.
Senior Circle building.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Social Arts: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: Noon. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons available by appointment.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
Senior Circle
Monthly breakfast at Denny’s, 9 a.m.
For more information, call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
