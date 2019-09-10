WEDNESDAY 

Laughlin Library – Adults 

Crafternoon: 2 p.m.

Marble ring dish.

For information, call 702-507-4060.

Boys & Girls Club

Tripleplay: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Body, mind and soul.

For information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Lego Club: 4 p.m.

For information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Free $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

SAL meeting: 4 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Thursday your way: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Choice of clubs within the club.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Recreation 101: 4 p.m.

National Park Presentation

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game.  All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. 

Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bridge: 12:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Fri-Yay: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

Wii games, parachute play and board games.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adult

Movie matinee: 2 p.m.

“A Dog’s Journey” PG

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Library – Adult

PianoWOman auditions: 2 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Craft Corner: 3 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon.  F$5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

For more information, call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

SUNDAY

Laughlin Library – Children

Teen Discovery Lab: 2 p.m.

For more information call, 702-507-4064.

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m. - noon

Call 702-299-1510.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Manic Monday: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Trivia Buff: 5 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Ladder Ball: 10 - 11 a.m. 

Cornhole: 11 a.m. - noon

Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30 – 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler time: 10:30 a.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

American Legion Post 60

Post 60 Auxiliary Unit meeting: 4 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. 

Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.