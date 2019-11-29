WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Tripleplay: 2:30–6 p.m. PST.
Body, mind and soul.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Coffee and conversation: 10 a.m.
Phone advice:10:30 a.m.
Drop-in crafts: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m. PST.
For more information call, 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Club closed.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Library closed.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Club closed.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. PST.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Free $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon PST.
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Manic Monday: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon
Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler Tinker Time: 10:30 a.m. PST
Sparks of Science: 4 p.m. Build a snowman
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m. PST.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST.
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
