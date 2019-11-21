WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Tripleplay: 2:30–6 p.m. PST.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Naturalization: 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
Vitalant Blood Drives
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST at the Laughlin High School gymnasium foyer, 1900 Cougar Drive.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gold Room at the Golden Nugget, Laughlin.
For more information, call 877-827-4376.
THURSDAY
AARP Smart Driver
Class from noon to 4 p.m. at Clark County Government Center, 101 Civic Way. Registration at 11:45 a.m. Cost $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, check or money order only. Open to all drivers 50 and older.
For more information, call 702-850-0875.
Boys & Girls Club
Thursday Your Way: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group: 10:30 a.m.
Laughlin Writers: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.
Wii games, parachute play and board games.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Movie matinee: 2 p.m.
“Shaft” rated R
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Craft Corner: 3 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon, MST. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Laughlin Library – Adult
UNCE Parenting Seminar: 11 a.m. PST.
For more information call, 702-507-4060.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon
Call 702-299-1510.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Happy Birthday piano recital: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Manic Monday: 2:30–6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adult
Crafternoon: 2 p.m.
Adult painting.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon.
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30-6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m.
Thankful Jar craft: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
