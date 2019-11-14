WEDNESDAY 

Boys & Girls Club

Tripleplay: 2:30-6 p.m. PST.

Body, mind and soul.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Library – Adult

Master Gardeners: 10 a.m. PST.

Crafternoon: 2 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Library – Children.

Lego Club: 4 p.m. PST

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.PST

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Thursday your way: 2:30- 6 p.m.

Choice of clubs within the club.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Library – Children

Movie Club: 4 p.m. PST

“Toy Story 4”

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.

Senior exercise: 10 a.m.

Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.

Wii games, parachute play and board games.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. PST.

Call 702-299-1510.

SATURDAY

Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session.Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Library – Adult

Saturday Readers Club: 11 a.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Library – Children

Saturday Stories: 3 p.m.

For more information call, 702-507-4064.

SUNDAY

American Legion

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.

Call 702-299-1510.

Library – Children

Funday Sunday: 2 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Manic Monday: 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Library – Adult

Trivia buff: 5 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.

Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST

Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m. 

Cornhole: 11 a.m.- noon

Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino.

For more information, call 702-298-3413.

 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club

Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30 – 6p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler art: 10:30 a.m.

Pumpkin ice cream in a bag: 4 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST

Fee $8 per game.Available by appointment. 

All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST

Senior exercise: 10 a.m.

Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST

Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

American Legion Post 60 Riders meeting: 5 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.