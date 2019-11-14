WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Tripleplay: 2:30-6 p.m. PST.
Body, mind and soul.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Library – Adult
Master Gardeners: 10 a.m. PST.
Crafternoon: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Library – Children.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Thursday your way: 2:30- 6 p.m.
Choice of clubs within the club.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Library – Children
Movie Club: 4 p.m. PST
“Toy Story 4”
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.
Wii games, parachute play and board games.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m. PST.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m. PST.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session.Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Library – Adult
Saturday Readers Club: 11 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Library – Children
Saturday Stories: 3 p.m.
For more information call, 702-507-4064.
SUNDAY
American Legion
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.
Call 702-299-1510.
Library – Children
Funday Sunday: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Manic Monday: 2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Library – Adult
Trivia buff: 5 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. PST
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.- noon
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino.
For more information, call 702-298-3413.
from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30 – 6p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler art: 10:30 a.m.
Pumpkin ice cream in a bag: 4 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST
Fee $8 per game.Available by appointment.
All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
American Legion Post 60 Riders meeting: 5 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
