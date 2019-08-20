WEDNESDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Phone advice: 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle, noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
SAL meeting: 4 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
THURSDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Laughlin Writers: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Craft Corner: 3 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle, noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Movie matinee: 2 p.m. “Long Shot” rated R.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks.
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle, noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Double deck pinochle, noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m. - noon
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
Senior Circle
Movie Monday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Riverside Resort. Movie, popcorn and soda $6.50.
Must show Senior Circle membership card.
Bifocal Book Club: 2 to 3 p.m., Senior Circle building.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
TUESDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-
sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
General Post meeting: 5 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
Senior Circle
Monthly breakfast at Denny’s: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.