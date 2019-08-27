WEDNESDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Cool drinks and conversation: 10 a.m. to noon
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment at 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Drop in crafts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment at 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
Senior Circle
Firehouse Friday: 1–2:30 p.m.
Firehouse Coffee Shop
2350 Miracle Mile.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment at 928-299-2358.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.- noon
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Laughlin Library
Library is closed for Labor Day.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment at 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler time: 10:30 a.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
