WEDNESDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Photo transfers
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Alzheimer’s Support Group:10:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Movie Club: 4 p.m. “Dumbo”
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Movie matinee: 2 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Laughlin Library – Adults
Saturday Readers Book Club: 11 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Saturday Stories: 3 p.m. Ages 5-11
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon
Call 702-299-1510.
Laughlin Library – Children
Funday Sunday: 2 p.m.
Variety of fun activities for ages 5-11.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
MONDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Trivia: 5 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon
Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
Senior Circle
Wii Bowling: 1 p.m.
Senior Circle classroom. Please RSVP
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282
TUESDAY
Laughlin Library – Adults
Phone advice:10:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Auxiliary meeting: 4 p.m. PST
Call 702-299-1510.
