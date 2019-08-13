WEDNESDAY 

Laughlin Library – Adults

Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Photo transfers

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Lego Club: 4 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

THURSDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Alzheimer’s Support Group:10:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Movie Club: 4 p.m. “Dumbo”

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.

Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Bridge: 12:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Movie matinee: 2 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m. 

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Saturday Readers Book Club: 11 a.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Saturday Stories: 3 p.m. Ages 5-11

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

SUNDAY

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon 

Call 702-299-1510.

Laughlin Library – Children

Funday Sunday: 2 p.m.

Variety of fun activities for ages 5-11.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

MONDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Trivia: 5 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. 

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m. 

Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon

Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

Senior Circle

Wii Bowling: 1 p.m.

Senior Circle classroom. Please RSVP

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282

TUESDAY

Laughlin Library – Adults

Phone advice:10:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.

Wii bowling: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pinochle: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Auxiliary meeting: 4 p.m. PST

Call 702-299-1510.

