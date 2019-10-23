WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Tripleplay: 2:30–6 p.m.
Body, mind and soul.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library — Adult
Internet for Dummies: 10:30 a.m.
Facebook 101: 1 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library — Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-4 p.m
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Thursday your way: 2:30–6 p.m.
Choice of clubs within the club.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library — Adult
Gmail for Dummies: 10:30 a.m.
Library website basics: 1 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library — Children
Pumpkin painting: 4 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bridge: 12:30- 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Fri-Yay: 2:30–6 p.m.
Wii games, parachute play and board games.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library
Library closed for Nevada Day
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $8 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
Senior Circle
Firehouse Friday: 1–2:30 p.m.
Firehouse coffee Shop, 2350 Miracle Mile, Bullhead City.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Laughlin Library — Adult
Saturday Readers Book Club: 11 a.m.
Crafting with CreativeBug: noon
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.
Call 702-299-1510.
Laughlin Library — Adult
Computer basics: 1:30 p.m.
Making Video Games and Cartoons: 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library — Children
Making Video Games and Cartoons: 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Manic Monday: 2:30 – 6p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library — Adult
3D printer demonstration: 11 a.m.
For more information, call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library — Children
Something spooky: 4 p.m.
For more information call, 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play duplicate bridge are available. Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Double deck pinochle: noon. Fee $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are available. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment, 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Ladder Ball: 10-11 a.m.
Cornhole: 11 a.m.-noon
Bowling Club: 1–3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club
Teaching Tuesday and Teen Tuesday: 2:30-6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library — Adult
Vitalant Blood Drive: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Computer classes: Kanopy, 11 a.m.; Freegal, 1 p.m.; LIBBY, 2 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Library — Children
Toddler art: 10:30 a.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m.
Senior exercise: 10 a.m.
Wii bowling: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. PST
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
General Post Auxiliary Unit: 4 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
Senior Circle
Breakfast at Denny’s: 9 -10:30 a.m.
3255 Hwy 95, Bullhead City.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.