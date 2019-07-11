LAUGHLIN — A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck in California just 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California, last Friday at 8:20 p.m.
Ridgecrest is about 200 miles from Laughlin but several residents reported feeling the quake to the Laughlin Nevada Times through Facebook.
Laughlin resident Doris Murphy said she was sitting at her computer and felt the back of her chair moving. Her husband who was on the recliner felt it too.
“We watched the vertical blinds sway,” Murphy said. “It lasted 2 minutes by the clock.”
The quake happened near the previous 6.4 magnitude earthquake that took place the day before at 10:33 a.m.
The United States Geological Survey issued a red alert for economic losses, meaning extensive damage could be probable and widespread.
Millions from Los Angeles to Las Vegas felt shaking from the earthquake on Friday.
Rick Schey reported he had felt it in Henderson, and it was enough to halt the NBA summer league game between New Orleans and New York at Thomas & Mack Center on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus.
Laughlin resident Kathleen Whitehead said she was crocheting and watching TV and thought her cat had gotten stuck under her chair and was making a ruckus trying to get out.
“I got up and was looking for her but come to find out both of the cats were hiding in my room and freaking out about what had just happened,” Whitehead said.
Bullhead City resident James Weisbeck described his camp trailer at the Bullhead RV Park as walking away.
“It was jumping and swaying like people were trying to tip it,” he said. “Several neighbors reported the same.”
Lisa Sifford was watching a movie when it happened and thought her grandson was the one messing with the couch.
Lorrain Arnold said she didn’t feel anything, but was driving home from the Edgewater Casino when it happened.
The area surrounding Ridgecrest has been known for earthquakes. In the past 40 years, eight other 5.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes have been reported within 25 miles of the one that happened on Friday.
The largest during that period was an 5.8 on Sept. 20, 1995, less than 2 miles west of Friday’s, according to USGS.
