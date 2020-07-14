LAUGHLIN — Vice President and General Manager of Bilbray Industries Ashlyn Bilbray-Sainz announced the winner of this year’s Bilbray Family Endowment Scholarship for 2020 as Brooke Campbell, Laughlin High School valedictorian and class of 2020 graduate.
“I would like to announce our 2020 winner for the Bilbray Family Endowment Scholarship, Brooke Campbell. She was also this year’s Laughlin High School valedictorian.
“She is will be going to University of Arizona in the fall 2020. She was awarded $2,500 to help with her freshman and sophomore year.”
