LAUGHLIN — Would you like to help local cancer patients in treatment?
The “Friends of River Fund Cancer Connection” are looking for more volunteers to join them in their second year of continuous fundraising to help River Fund, Inc. cover cancer treatment connected expenses when needed.
River Fund, Inc. is a local nonprofit agency that has been providing direct emergency and crisis services since receiving its 501(c)(3) status in 2010. Since that time, more than 70,000 lives in the service area of Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Golden Shores, Topock, and Golden Valley and Laughlin have benefited from the grants to organizations, and direct emergency crisis/hardship assistance totaling more than $2.2 million.
The River Fund “Cancer Connection” fund began in 2015 when the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce established a fund-
raiser to help River Fund finance certain services for eligible cancer patients and their families in time of need. Each year, the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce continues to support the effort by conducting the “Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer” in early spring at the Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area in Laughlin.
Contributions to the River Fund Cancer Connection are used only to help provide financial assistance for local cancer patients in instances where care or services are beyond the financial capability of the patient and/or family. Services include, but are not limited to, transportation expenses, room accommodations for out-of-town trips for treatment, repair or replacement of equipment such as wheelchairs, prescriptions, and office visit co-pays and other such items or services as necessary. To request assistance, call the River Fund, Inc. office, 702-298-0611.
To join the fundraising efforts of the Friends of River Fund Cancer Connection or for further information, call interim co-chairmen Barbara Bodley, 702-299-0005, or Lenee Seed, 562-756-1744. Volunteers may give assistance as their schedules and physical capabilities allow.
