LAUGHLIN — It was announced in the last week that the Riverside Resort Hotel and Casino is now taking reservations for May 1.
In a letter penned by Riverside Chief Operating Officer Matt Laughlin, he stated “Right now, the only other news I have to share is we are currently taking hotel room reservations to arrive Friday, May 1. We know this could change at any time depending on what our Governor decides so we are prepared either way. If May 1 changes to May 8 or May 15, we will announce and be ready.
“But if we do open May 1, we will be more than ready. We will be one of the cleanest resorts around! Stay healthy, stay strong and let’s continue to stay connected. Matt, Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s earlier executive order closed all of Nevada’s casinos through April 30. The order has not been extended, although that remains a possibility.
A call to Harrah’s-Las Vegas last week found that all of Caesars properties in Las Vegas, which includes Harrah’s-Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, and The Cromwell, are taking reservations for May 1.
A call to MGM properties, which include Bellagio (owned by The Blackstone Group and leased by MGM Resorts International), CityCenter (50% joint venture with Dubai World), Aria Resort & Casino, Vdara, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, MGM Grand Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena, The Mirage, New York-New York, also are accepting reservations for May 1 arrivals with the same caveat that the date could be changed by further restrictions from the governor’s office.
Estimates put the state’s revenue losses up to a potential $40 billion in lost gaming revenue and transversely the tax revenue from that amount which would go to Nevada. The gaming industry is Nevada’s leading source for tax base revenue, followed by tourism and the mining industry, and the loss of those gaming revenues could spell some hard times for Nevada if the closures continue much longer.
In short, Nevada is losing money at a frenetic pace due to the closure of the casinos and related businesses and will continue to do so until the governor’s office allows them to re-open.
That is a serious juggling act for the governor, who is caught in the middle of mounting COVID cases and continuing revenue losses.
As of Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has reported 3,088 confirmed cases in the state, including 2,509 in Clark County — roughly 81% of the state’s total.
No cases have been confirmed in Laughlin, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
Nevada has reported 130 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 106 of the deaths in Clark County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.