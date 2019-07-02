LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District sent out a press release last week, reminding families that CCSD schools are safe places for undocumented students and their families. It stated all children have a constitutional right to public education.
“Even though it is summer, we have students at schools participating in various programs and parents who are re-registering their students for next year,” CCSD Supt. Jesus Jara said in the press release. “It is critical to me and the members of the Board of School Trustees that students and parents feel safe on our school campuses.”
This resolution was created in 2017 when the Board of Trustees reinforced the district’s commitment to students regardless of immigration status.
CCSD does not report undocumented immigrants to authorities or asks a student or parent about their immigration status.
The release came due to recent turmoil involving immigration enforcement.
Since the press release, the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether the Trump administration could end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that President Barack Obama created through executive action in 2012. The court will hear oral arguments on the appeal during the court’s next term, which begins in October.
