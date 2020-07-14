LAUGHLIN — Last week Martin Knauss, President of the Laughlin Economic Development Corporation, awarded Deborah Markham, of CDM Management of Laughlin, a check from the Layoff Aversion Program the state of Nevada has to help out businesses who didn’t lay off any employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
In a press release from the LEDC: “The Laughlin Economic Development Corporation facilitated CDM Management here in Laughlin in receiving a Layoff Aversion Grant. The grant, developed by Workforce Connection and Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance was provided for through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, funds provided by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.”
According to the LEDC, the grant covered 50% of the salary of two employees from April 20 through June 30.
CDM Management provides HOA Management for a number of associations in Laughlin.
Markham, owner of CDM, expressed her gratitude in the receipt of these funds during this period of uncertainty.
For information about the LEDC, contact Knauss at laughlinedc@gmail.com or call 725-867-8190, or go to laughlinedc.org.
