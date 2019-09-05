LAUGHLIN — Volunteers are being sought to attend a Community Emergency Response Team training Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Regional Government Center, 101 Civic Way.
The training is all day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Applications are available at the government center.
Town Manager Brian Paulson is encouraging residents to participate in the training.
Paulson said CERT is not a Clark County program but is national. It is open to the general public, not only emergency responders but all residents of Clark County.
CERT trains volunteers to be better prepared when an emergency happens. CERT-trained members can give support to first responders, provide immediate assistance to victims and organize spontaneous volunteers at a disaster site. Trained volunteers can also help in non-emergency situations and projects that help improve safety of a community.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website, the concept for CERT began with the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985 and the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 further emphasized the need for trained civilians to help during emergencies. The Emergency Management Institute and the National Fire Academy took on CERT and expanded the materials and information due to a belief that the training was applicable to all emergencies.
The 20-hour course is presented in a train-the-trainer format and is broken into six three-hour sessions. Session one covers disaster preparedness and focuses on items such as local hazards, family planning and disaster kits. Session two covers disaster fire suppression and includes coverage of fire chemistry, hazardous materials and fire suppression strategies. Session three teaches disaster medical operations and teaches volunteers to identify and treat for airway obstruction, bleeding and shock, simple triage and rapid treatments.
Session four is about light search and rescue and includes discussing planning, sizing up the situation, search techniques and more. Session five is about disaster psychology and team organization, which includes covering identifying exhaustion or depression and organization and documentation. Session six is on terrorism awareness and course review and simulation.
The final session includes defining terrorism, sizing up the risks, possible targets, routes of entry and decisions for evacuation or shelter in-place.
For more information or to sign up, visit NVCERT.org.
