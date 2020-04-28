LAUGHLIN — COVID-19 has forced cancelation of yet another major event in the Tri-state.
The Chef’s Food Fest, a highly anticipated annual event that features the works of the culinary staffs at Tri-state casinos, restaurants and clubs, has been called off.
The 2020 event, originally scheduled for June 4, would have been the 33rd edition. It’s one part competition — entries vie for titles and trophies — and one part fundraiser for the River Fund, Inc. It is one of the premier events in the area, with a dozen or so entities competing and more the 600 Tri-state residents attending.
The announcement of the cancelation came from Jackie Mazzeo, president and CEO of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Tourism Commission, who said in an email that the participants simply couldn’t imagine a venue to have it in, let alone staffing and budget to host this year’s edition, which had been themed the Flavors of New England.
“After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing coronavirus developments, we are canceling the 33rd annual Chef’s Food Fest,” said a posting on the chamber’s website. “Rescheduling the 650-plus attendee event will enable us to provide the experience that our community expects and deserves in a safe environment. We, along with the Aquarius Casino Resort (the host site), remain excited to host you in 2021 and will get back to you with more information on specific dates as soon as we can.”
The message closed with, “We look forward to hosting you in the future. Until then, stay safe and healthy!”
The cancelation of the Food Fest follows a similar decision to call off the 38th edition of the Laughlin River Run, which had been scheduled to take place earlier this month. A number of other major events — concerts, major fundraisers, trade shows and sporting events — also have been victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Tri-state.
