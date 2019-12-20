LAUGHLIN — Laughlin held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Christmas party at Mountain View Park earlier this month.
Clark County Parks & Recreation program supervisor Richard deClercq directed the event which not only featured lighting of the tree but fun and games for all ages, along with cookies, food, music and crafts.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were on hand, as were LVMPD volunteers, Town Manager Brian Paulson, Laughlin Town Advisory Board members and several of the town’s staff along with dozens of Laughlin families.
The Laughlin Junior High band helped set the mood, playing a number of holiday tunes under the direction of LHS music director Beth Duerden.
There were two separate highlights: the tree-lighting, performed by 2019 Laughlin Citizen of the Year Jim Maniaci, a member of the LTAB, who flipped the switch following deClercq’s countdown, and the arrival of Santa Claus a few minutes later.
Santa arrived not in his sleigh but chauffeured on a John Deere ATV by parks and recreation personnel. Santa lost his hat on the way in, but it was quickly retrieved so the children could join him to share their Christmas wish lists.
