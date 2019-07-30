Laughlin Community Church
Sunday, Aug. 4 — Worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; adult Bible study, 9:15 a.m.; Sunday school 9:15 a.m.; Pro-teens fellowship study, noon; Lord’s supper services (first Sunday of month) 8 a.m.
Regular weekly offerings include:
Tuesdays — Open Bible study for men and women, 9:30 a.m.; Silly Girls Exercise Group, 3:30 p.m.; Evening worship, 6 p.m.; Lord’s supper services (first Tuesday of month); Summer JAM, 6 p.m.
Wednesdays — Women’s evening fellowship and study (third Wednesday of month) 6 p.m.
Thursdays — Choir practice, 5 p.m.
Fridays — Worship Team practice, 5 p.m.; women’s bi-weekly Bible study (first and third Friday of month) 11 a.m.
Fridays — Silly Girls Exercise Group, 3:30 p.m.
Saturdays — Men’s fellowship breakfast and devotional (third Saturday of month) 8-10 a.m.
Child care available for 8 and 10 a.m. services.
Free transportation is available to Sunday services for adults and children living in Laughlin. For more information, call 702-989-1228. The church address is 2910 Needles Highway. Visit www.laughlinchurch.com.
Living Christ Lutheran Church
Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1664 Central Ave., Bullhead City until further notice.
For more information, call 928-758-2301.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Weekend Masses — St. John’s Church: 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday; 8 a.m. Sunday. Starview, Riverside Resort: 10 a.m. Sunday; noon Sunday.
Weekday Masses — Monday, Tuesday, Friday and the first Saturday of the month at the church. Confessions are heard 15 minutes before each Mass.
Monthly Devotions — Sacred Heart of Jesus every first Friday of the month after the 8 a.m. Mass; Immaculate Heart of Mary every first Saturday of the month after the 8 a.m. Mass; Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3-4: Second collections at all Masses are for the Catholic Stewardship appeal.
Monthly meetings — Knights of Columbus meet at 6 p.m. every third Monday of the month at the church; St. John’s Guild meet the first Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. (September through May); St. John’s/Loving Hands Knit and Crochet Group meet at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of the month (January through November) at Laughlin Community Church, 2910 Needles Highway.
St. John’s is at 3055 El Mirage Way in Laughlin. For more information call 702-298-0440.
