LAUGHLIN — Clark County Parks and Recreation Department is conducting lifeguarding and water safety instructor classes as it seeks candidates for various aquatics jobs.
In a news release from Richard A. Mueller, public information coordinator for Clark County Parks and Recreation, the county is preparing for the upcoming 2020 summer season. The department is offering training sessions and hiring for lifeguards and water safety instructors.
Interested applicants can go to http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks for an application and training class sign-ups.
Training for those who sign an employment contract are $70 for lifeguarding and $80 for WSI. Otherwise, the courses are $175 for lifeguarding and $210 for WSI certification. Participants in the courses must be at least 15 years old for the lifeguard class and 16 years old for the WSI class.
Lifeguard training class curriculum includes lifesaving skills, CPR for the professional rescuer, automated external defibrillator and emergency first aid. Prerequisite skills include 300-yard continuous swim, a retrieval of weighted object from seven to 10 feet of water and treading water with no hands for two minutes. All classes must be attended to successfully complete the course.
The Water safety instructor class certifies individuals to teach the American Red Cross Learn-to-Swim and Parent/Child aquatic programs. To receive certification, candidates must pass a pre-course session which includes demonstrating competency in the following strokes: front crawl, back crawl, elementary backstroke, breaststroke, sidestroke and butterfly, attend and participate in all class sessions, and pass final written and skill exams. In addition, instructor candidates are expected to demonstrate maturity and responsibility in all class sessions.
Lifeguarding training classes will take place at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility (8275 W. Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas), Aquatic Springs (7025 Fort Apache Road), Hollywood Aquatic Center (1550 S. Hollywood Blvd), Laughlin Waterpark (3790 S. James Bilbray) and Paradise Waterpark (4775 McLeod Drive). Classes will run through May 20.
Water safety instructor courses will take place at Hollywood Aquatic Center and Aquatic Springs between Feb. 15 and June 8.
For more information on the lifeguarding and WSI classes, go to www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks or call 702-455-8508.
