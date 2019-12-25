LAUGHLIN — The Clark County Board of Commissioners has approved a lease with the River Fund, Inc. to enable the nonprofit to continue providing crisis services to people in need in Laughlin and the surrounding Tri-state area.
Commissioner Michael Naft, whose Clark County Commission District A includes Laughlin, recommended the lease agreement in support of the River Fund’s ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance for families and individuals in Laughlin and area communities. The organization offers assistance with utility bills, rent, medical bills, air conditioning repairs, work cards and other needs.
“Approval of this lease allows the River Fund to continue serving residents who are facing hardships and emergency situations from a central location within our regional government center complex in Laughlin,” Naft said. “This is an example of how Clark County regularly works with nonprofit organizations to share resources. We are grateful for the River Fund’s contributions to Laughlin and the surrounding area.”
Clark County first entered into a lease agreement with the River Fund in 2010 at the Laughlin Community Resource Center at 55 Civic Way. The new lease, which goes into effect next September when the current one expires, is for a five-year term with five, one-year renewal options. The agreement offers space in the resource center rent-free and covers the cost of most utilities. The River Fund Inc. pays for phone, data, custodial services, security, supplies and equipment.
“The convenience of our customer service office in the Laughlin Community Resource Center is essential in terms of easing the burden for Laughlin residents concerned with transportation issues and availability of consolidated social service agencies such as health, legal assistance, and state and federal programs,” said Mike Connor, president and CEO of the River Fund, Inc. “Our presence in Laughlin is the direct result of the positive cooperation we have experienced from the Clark County Board of Commissioners and their concern for the best interest of those residing in Laughlin.”
From Jan. 1 through Dec. 13 this year, the River Fund Inc. provided assistance to 630 households in the Laughlin area, impacting about 1,900 lives. More information about the organization is available on its website, riverfund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.