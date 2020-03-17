LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died.
The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place.
“I was absolutely heartbroken to learn of our state’s first death related to COVID-19, a day that we knew would happen, but it doesn’t make that reality any less painful or difficult to face,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Kathy and I, along with our fellow Nevadans, send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of this individual.”
Sisolak tried to provide reassurance that all was being done to identify, isolate and treat
COVID-19 patients.
“I also want to reiterate that our health care workers and facilities are running on all cylinders to make sure that our patients are receiving the very best care,” he said. “That is why we are encouraging all Nevadans to take proactive, precautionary measures against this virus. Please practice social distancing, avoid people
who are sick, wash your hands often, and seek medical care if you do become ill. We are all in this together, and we will do everything we can as Nevadans to protect ourselves and to protect each other.”
Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is available on its website: www.cdc.gov/
coronavirus/2019-
nCoV/index.html
Updates and information are available on the Southern Nevada Health District website at: www.southernnevadahealth
The Southern Nevada Health District continues to offer clinical services to the community. Steps are being taken to ensure clients, patients, and staff are protected during service delivery. Additional services are suspended or available online.
Check the Health District website for updated information.
As of Tuesday, March 17, food handler card services have been suspended until May 1. Late fees for cards will be waived and environmental health specialists will waive demerits for employees with cards that expired during the applicable time frame.
Birth and death records will be available online only.
Veterans issues
Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Veterans Affairs has suspended valet parking service at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.
Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs has cancelled or postponed a number of upcoming events.
The National Nutrition Month Health Fair, scheduled for today, has been postponed. No new date has been announced.
The Women’s History High Month Tee, at Three Square Food Bank, has been postponed from March 21 to June 20.
The National Vietnam War Veterans Day observance has been canceled for 2020; Vietnam-era veterans interested in receiving a commemorative 50th anniversary pin should contact vhalas
The Henderson Vet Center 10-year anniversary celebration, set for April 1, has been postponed and likely will be held in the fall.
The April 4 Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board Health and Wellness Fair and VA Veterans Town Hall will be rescheduled in September or October.
There have been no cancellations of VA medical appointments.
While the Centers for Disease Control still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is paying special attention to it.
As part of this process, everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened. This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments.
Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
