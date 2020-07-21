LAUGHLIN — According to the career website Zippia, Nevada has some of the most crowded school classrooms in the nation.
“Schools in Nevada may have a harder time keeping students 6 feet apart than other states,” Zippia said in a statement. “This is because according to data from the (National Center for Education Statistics), Nevada has one of the largest average class sizes.”
The top 10 list was heavy on Western states, led by Utah and California. Michigan was third, followed by Nevada. Rounding out the top 10 were Oregon, Minnesota, Arizona, Washington, Indiana and Idaho.
The website said that Nevada’s average elementary class size was 21.6 pupils, the average secondary class size was 29.9 and the average overall was 25.75.
“While the Las Vegas strip may not provide the kind of education schools are hoping to provide, Nevada may have to resort to holding classes at the Hoover Dam with the fourth-highest average class size of 25.75,” the website’s analysis said. “The state also has one of the highest secondary school class sizes of 29.9 students, which means school districts here will have to get creative if they want to return to in-person schooling.’
For elementary schools, Zippia selected the average class size for teachers in self-contained classrooms. For secondary schools, it selected the average class sizes for teachers in departmentalized instruction. These two numbers were averaged together for the average state class size. The more students in each class, the higher the states ranked.
While these numbers are averages, they do not necessarily represent every teacher or district’s story. For high school teachers, class sizes can differ dramatically between periods and subject matter. Those who who teach music, physical education, art, and other non-core classes typically have larger than average class sizes.
Similarly, these numbers are spread out across the state — some schools will have lower numbers, while others have larger roll lists. Newly built schools typically have larger classrooms, while older schools were built with class sizes of the past in mind.
Ultimately, while this data provides a good big-picture look, it doesn’t speak to the unique challenges each school and district will face in returning to in-person classes.
