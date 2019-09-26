BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The public can get involved with National Public Lands Day on Saturday.
A cleanup event is planned at Six Mile Cove, south of Searchlight, Nevada, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Six Mile Cove is a popular beach area on Lake Mohave and needs a little extra care following a busy summer.
The event is being held in partnership with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Water and snack will be provided, courtesy support from the Get Outdoors Nevada group — the official friends of Lake Mohave — and a grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation.
To register, go to https://getoutdoorsnevada.org/events.
Also on Saturday, entrance fees will be waived at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in celebration of the Public Lands Day. Fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.
