LAUGHLIN — The Nevada Department of Wildlife hosted a seminar on “How to live with Nevada’s Wildlife” at the Laughlin Library.
Wildlife education coordinators Jess Brooks and Diane White stopped by with a host of artifacts ranging from mountain lion and bobcat pelts to a stuffed roadrunner and a Western diamond rattlesnake skull in a glass case to explain to folks how best to navigate encounters with Nevada wildlife.
They explained that whether you realize it or not we are living among and with wildlife every day. Whether you see them or not, they are present in all environments, sometimes inside your home. Nearly everyone will have an encounter with wildlife at some point; how they deal with the encounters can make all the difference in personal safety and that of the wildlife. Brooks and White emphasized the importance of learning to coexist.
One of the cardinal rules is to not feed wildlife. This is a common error people make, whether it be the burros the region is so famous for or rabbits and ground squirrels that are commonly seen.
Brooks said that in that act is a disservice to the wildlife; dependence on humans can cause animals to unlearn natural means of survival.
Brooks said that instinctively wildlife will seek to avoid people as a rule and that is out of a survival instinct built up over time. Most wildlife also live by in own cadence of hunting and feeding which people do not have any part in. She said creatures like snakes, which are predators, commonly use vibration and scent of prey as their primary means to hunt and feed. When humans travel through their hunting grounds, it interferes with the creatures ability to read those signs and effectively hunt for food.
Brooks and White covered the majority of wildlife encountered in Laughlin with the exception of scorpions, spiders, and common insects that are organic “wildlife.” They stayed on topic with the larger forms of wildlife commonly found in Nevada such as reptiles, predatory birds, canines like coyotes, gray and kit foxes, mountain lions, and large hooved animals like the bighorn sheep, wild mustangs and burros.
The one common theme is that they are wildlife and can be unpredictable in their behaviors. A person might be attacked by such wildlife and never understand how they posed a threat to that animal though that is the criteria most associated with animal attacks on people. You might have come near their offspring and didn’t see them yet the adults will defend their young from people as quickly as from other predators.
Brooks and White also advised wildlife settle in your yard, keep your trash cans securely closed and work with neighbors to help make your neighborhood less attractive to wildlife.
Another golden rule is simply leave wildlife alone when you encounter it. It can be a natural human tendency to make contact with wildlife, yet this harkens back to the damage even seemingly positive encounters can be to the wildlife. It lulls them into a false sense of security in dealing with humans that can be costly depending on the next person they encounter.
A visitor asked the two about the relatively new phenomenon of “zombie deer.” This refers to newly formed bacteriological forms that have mutated from the mad cow disease and have come to affect deer and some other forms of larger game, causing the animals to act erratically. It has to do with bacteria which affect the animals’ nerves at the base of the skull, leaving them without natural instincts.
This often causes the humans to attack the animals rather than vice versa, but the result is still a negative encounter due to causes beyond the animals’ control.
The two explained that encounters with wildlife are rare and should remain so. But they should not automatically be feared; caution is always the best policy when encountering wild animals and using common sense is key to successfully avoiding trouble.
