LAUGHLIN — The Laughlin River Coin & Jewelry Show will be held Feb. 14-16 at the Tropicana-Laughlin.
Buy, sell and trade for three days in an exciting competitive marketplace of over 35 dealers. Sell old coins, gold jewelry or sterling silverware. Get free appraisals, learn about history, or simply shop for a gift. Purchase gold and silver coins, browse fine jewelry at wholesale prices, and enjoy a fun day with the whole family. Visitors get 10 professional opinions on your rare coins and paper money. Authenticate your diamonds and jewelry. Peruse vintage collectibles and ancient coins. Get a coin or ring pendant custom made. Locate coin, currency and stamp collecting supplies, proof sets, gemstones, diamond jewelry and much more all at the Tropicana-Laughlin this Valentines Day weekend.
Hours of the show will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 888-330-5188, 800-208-1810 or visit CKShows.com.
