LAUGHLIN — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is holding a fund drive for police officers who are injured in the line of duty.
It is called the Injured Police Officer Fund. The Laughlin substation is in on the drive to help the wounded in blue and their families who are also victims anytime a Metro Police Officer is injured in the line of duty. One-of-a-kind collectibles are being sold to the public with proceeds going to the IPOF.
Two different patches and two commemorative challenge coins are available.
The patches are just like the ones Metro wears on its uniforms but with different wording. One is called the Vegas Strong 1 October, and the other is the VGK-Vegas Golden Knights patch. Both are licensed for public purchase. They are $10 each and are limited-edition patches.
There is a Vegas Strong 1 October coin, and a Vegas Golden Knights VGK Challenge coin minted in 39mm solid bronze by the Highland Mint. The Vegas Strong 1 October coin is $10 and the VGK Challenge coin is $20 and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
To get your collectible commemorative patches and coins and help injured Metro Police Officers at the same time, visit the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Laughlin substation at 101 Civic Way.
