LAUGHLIN — The Colorado River Food Bank is working in overdrive these days to provide food to the many people in need of it in these trying times of closed casinos, laid off workers and lack of income as the nation reels from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank which operates five days a week, also hosts a once-a-month food pantry that attracts hundreds of people to it for their monthly food allotment.
Director Sandy West said last week that the bank is doing all it can to accommodate the 30-40 new sign-ups at the bank for the food they distribute free of charge to the people of Laughlin.
West, who was found going over the banks inventory and planning how best to accommodate the seemingly endless line of folks who arrive daily, mentioned the help that the casinos produced for the bank and the Feed-A-Family program in Laughlin which is the pet project of Sean Hammond and the Golden Entertainment crew. She mentioned the generous donation of perishables that the casinos — Harrah’s, Colorado Belle-Edgewater and the Riverside — made to the two food distribution organizations in Laughlin as much appreciated and very helpful. West said the CRFB went through the pallets of food donated “in 48 hours.”
She was quick to thank 3 Square St. Mary’s and the folks in Phoenix that have for many years aided the CRFB in its efforts to provide food for the many in need in Laughlin.
Visitors found the place fully staffed with the many volunteers who put out incredible effort to provide food for those who need it most. The bank was nearly fully stocked. The impending closure of Aldape’s likely will add to the food bank’s work, and yet the crew at CRFB seemed to adjust, taking everything in stride.
The staff — and people of Laughlin — are showing resiliency as they try to cope with the pandemic and the toll it is taking on the community.
