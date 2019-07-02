WEDNESDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Triple Play (mind, body, soul): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Children
Lego Club: 4 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Available by appointment.
Double deck pinochle: noon; $5 per session.
Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Open recreation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
THURSDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Science Stuff: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library
Library will be closed.
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.
Double deck pinochle: noon. $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Bridge: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5
Call 702-299-1510.
FRIDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Favorite Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.
Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $6 for 6 weeks
Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.
American Legion Post 60
Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.
Call 702-299-1510.
SATURDAY
Laughlin Senior Association
Double deck pinochle: noon; $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.
SUNDAY
Laughlin Library – Children’s
Teen Kitchen challenge: 2 p.m.
Culinary contest for ages 12-17.
For more information, call 702-507-4064.
American Legion Post 60
Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.
Call 702-299-1510.
MONDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Craft Away: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Adults
Crafternoon: 2 p.m.
Painting
For more information call 702-507-4060.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST
Fee $8 per game. Available by appointment.
All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Double deck pinochle: noon.
$5 per session.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. PST
Bocce Ball: 9 – 10:15 a.m.
Ladder Ball: 10:30 a.m. - noon
Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
Senior Circle
Senior Circle quilting workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Senior Circle building.
Chair Yoga: 1 – 2 p.m. MST
Senior Circle building.
Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282
TUESDAY
Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin
Club opened full day for summer program.
Social Arts: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-299-9223.
Laughlin Library – Children
Toddler time: 10:30 p.m.
For more information call 702-507-4064.
Laughlin Senior Association
Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST
Fee $8 per game.Available by appointment.
All games are ACBL-sanctioned.
Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553
Seniors at Spirit Mountain
Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST
Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST
Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST
For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.
