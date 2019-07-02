WEDNESDAY 

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Triple Play (mind, body, soul): 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Lego Club: 4 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Available by appointment. 

Double deck pinochle: noon; $5 per session.

Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Open recreation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays. 

THURSDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Science Stuff: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library

Library will be closed.

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.

Double deck pinochle: noon. $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.

Mah Jong: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bridge: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Taco Night: 5-7 p.m. Cost: $5

Call 702-299-1510.

FRIDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Favorite Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. Fee $8 per game. All games are ACBL-sanctioned. Lessons on how to play are available.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Sit’N’Be Fit: 9-10 a.m.

Bingo: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $6 for 6 weeks

Five Crowns: 1:45-3:45 p.m.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays except county holidays.

American Legion Post 60

Friday Night Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m.

Call 702-299-1510.

SATURDAY

Laughlin Senior Association

Double deck pinochle: noon; $5 per session. Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553.

SUNDAY

Laughlin Library – Children’s

Teen Kitchen challenge: 2 p.m.

Culinary contest for ages 12-17.

For more information, call 702-507-4064.

American Legion Post 60

Breakfast: 8 a.m.-noon.

Call 702-299-1510.

MONDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Craft Away: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Adults

Crafternoon: 2 p.m.

Painting

For more information call 702-507-4060.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST

Fee $8 per game. Available by appointment. 

All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

Double deck pinochle: noon. 

$5 per session.

Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Lessons on how to play pinochle are given at 10 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Call Gary or JoAnn for an appointment 928-299-2358.

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Hand and Foot canasta: 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. PST

Bocce Ball: 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Ladder Ball: 10:30 a.m. - noon

Bowling Club: 1 – 3 p.m. at River Lodge Casino. Three games $5, shoes $1.50.

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

Senior Circle

Senior Circle quilting workshop: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Senior Circle building.

Chair Yoga: 1 – 2 p.m. MST

Senior Circle building.

Call Jena Morga at 928-763-0282

TUESDAY

Boys & Girls Club – Laughlin

Club opened full day for summer program.

Social Arts: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST

For more information, call 702-299-9223.

Laughlin Library – Children

Toddler time: 10:30 p.m.

For more information call 702-507-4064.

Laughlin Senior Association

Fees are charged per session for Duplicate bridge: 12:30 p.m. MST

Fee $8 per game.Available by appointment. 

All games are ACBL-sanctioned.

 Call president Bob King, 928-300-8553

Seniors at Spirit Mountain

Knitting/quilting: 9-11 a.m. PST

Pinochle: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PST

Senior Survivor: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mexican Train (first and third Tuesday): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. PST

For more information, call 702-298-3413 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. PST weekdays except county holidays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.